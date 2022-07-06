Texas Slams EPA For El Paso Ozone Designation

By Clark Mindock (July 6, 2022, 6:40 PM EDT) -- Texas says the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency overstepped its authority by retroactively issuing a deadline for the El Paso area to reduce its ozone levels, and wants a federal court to set aside what the state described as an "avoidable" error. The state and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality told the D.C. Circuit on Friday that the EPA's decision to lump El Paso County in with a nearby New Mexico county and label it as a nonattainment zone for ozone standards went beyond the statutory authority delegated by Congress through the Clean Air Act. The petitioners said the EPA should've...

