Kellogg Loses Challenge To UK Junk Food Promotion Rules

By Joanne Faulkner (July 4, 2022, 3:12 PM BST) -- Kellogg has lost its bid to side-step government restrictions curbing the promotion of unhealthy food in supermarkets as a London court ruled on Monday that the public health case for the rules is "proportionate and rational." The American food giant had argued that that sugar content should be measured after milk is added to a bowl of Corn Flakes or Crunchy Nut. (Ramin Talaie/Bloomberg via Getty Images) The American food giant — which owns brands including Coco Pops and Crunchy Nut — failed to persuade the High Court to back its challenge to new rules that will affect the promotion of foods...

