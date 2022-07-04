Clyde & Co. Becomes Casualty Giant As BLM Merger Kicks In

By Ashish Sareen (July 4, 2022, 5:08 PM BST) -- Insurance risk and commercial law specialist BLM has officially become part of Clyde & Co. LLP, with the merger making the latter a giant in the U.K.'s legal market for casualty insurance. BLM became part of Clyde & Co.'s global insurance practice on Friday as a result of the combination. Most of its lawyers have joined the casualty insurance practice and others have been taken on by the professional liability, healthcare and business advisory teams. Clyde & Co. chief executive Matthew Kelsall and BLM's senior partner, Matthew Harrington, told Law360 in April that consolidation taking place in the casualty insurance market...

