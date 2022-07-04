Wave of COVID Fraud Prosecutions Coming, Law Firm Says

By Ronan Barnard (July 4, 2022, 2:52 PM BST) -- Authorities are "hunting down" directors who defrauded COVID-19 financial support schemes, law firm Pinsent Masons LLP said on Monday, after government figures showed that almost 180 people have been banned from running companies for abusing the programs. Statistics published by the Insolvency Service in June show that the government agency handed out 37 bans for COVID fraud to company directors in April and May. Some 140 directors were banned in the year to March 31, Pinsent Mason said in a statement using the June 14 figures. The government provided businesses with £79.3 billion ($96.1 billion) in financial support in the first...

