Real Estate Tycoon Loses £1.3M Spread-Betting Row

By Silvia Martelli (July 4, 2022, 3:56 PM BST) -- Robert Tchenguiz owes £1.3 million ($1.6 million) in unpaid debts to an online spread-betting platform, a court has ruled after finding that the company did not fail to live up to its obligations to inform the tycoon of his position's contractual conditions as a "professional client." Property mogul Tchenguiz has to repay his negative account balance to CMC Spreadbet PLC after his bets on a rail and bus company went sour in March 2019 following the stock market crash due to COVID-19, David Elvin QC, sitting as a Deputy High Court Judge, said Friday. The spread betting platform — an arm of...

