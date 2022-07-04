Russian Bank Denied Appeal In $25M Conspiracy Suit

By Joanne Faulkner (July 4, 2022, 4:22 PM BST) -- A subsidiary of Gazprombank Group was refused permission on Monday to revive an application for summary judgment in a counterclaim to extract $25 million in allegedly missed payments from a commodities trading company in litigation in London. Judge Clare Moulder said in a short oral judgment at the High Court that it is likely that further evidence would become available in the tussle between Bank GPB International SA and Integral Petroleum SA over loan agreements and that the dispute should proceed to trial. Judge Moulder said that it could be that the case "turns out not to be as complicated" as...

