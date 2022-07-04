BDO Guides Liquidation Of Securities Firm Alexander David

By Najiyya Budaly (July 4, 2022, 2:13 PM BST) -- Corporate advisor Alexander David Securities has placed itself into liquidation, the Financial Conduct Authority said Monday, after it failed to pay out following rulings made by the Financial Ombudsman Service. The City watchdog said that Alexander David Securities Ltd. entered into creditors' voluntary liquidation on Friday. The CVL, as it is known, allows directors of typically small and midsized enterprises to voluntarily place their business into liquidation to pay debts when they have run out of cash. The FCA moved on April 29 to prevent the London-based company from using clients' money to lend or finance its own business. The regulator...

