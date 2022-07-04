Ex-Crypto Exec Told To Hand Over £10M In Settlement Dispute

By Ronan Barnard (July 4, 2022, 6:25 PM BST) -- A London judge has ordered the former director of a Bulgarian cryptocurrency company to send it approximately £10 million ($12.1 million) in crypto-assets before he starts receiving a $1 million settlement over an account opened at the business. Judge Andrew Henshaw ruled at the High Court on Friday that Georgi Shulev, former director of Nexo Capital Inc., has waived any rights to the company's corporate trading account and must transfer the crypto-assets. Shulev opened the account as Nexo's director at the crypto-exchange BitMEX, which has faced legal trouble in the U.S., as part of the company's crypto-trading activities, according to the judgment....

