Liquidators Win £160M For Dishonest London Hotel Sale

By Silvia Martelli (July 4, 2022, 6:32 PM BST) -- The liquidator for three luxury London hotels is entitled to approximately £160 million ($194 million) from an investor who dishonestly arranged the sale of the properties without disclosing that he had a stake in the buyer, a London court ruled on Monday. Real estate investor Andrew Ruhan has to pay the liquidator £102 million plus about £60 million in interest because he had an unlawful conflict of interest as he was on both sides of the sale of the three hotels, in central London, Judge David Foxton said at the High Court. Ruhan breached his fiduciary duty to Hotel Portfolio II, the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS