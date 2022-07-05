Diamond Dispute Stayed In UK In Favor Of Belgian Suit

By Silvia Martelli (July 5, 2022, 5:36 PM BST) -- A London court has ruled that it has no jurisdiction over a lawsuit brought by a diamond brokerage against a renowned producer, finding that the dispute belongs in Belgium where similar proceedings are already further along. Judge Sara Cockerill said at the High Court on Monday that a dispute over alleged breaches of contract between broker W Nagel Ltd. and Pluczenik Diamond NV — as well as its director, Chaim Pluczenik — should be resolved in Belgium. It is "clearly or distinctly the appropriate forum for the trial of the dispute," she ruled. Belgium is a more appropriate forum because the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS