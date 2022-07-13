BCLP Adds Ex-Brown Rudnick Restructuring, Insolvency Duo

By Ashish Sareen (July 13, 2022, 4:39 PM BST) -- Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP is gearing up for an increase in restructuring and insolvency work as economic conditions deteriorate with the hiring of two specialists from Brown Rudnick LLP in London, including the former head of its U.K. practice. Richard Obank and Colin Ashford — who joined from Brown Rudnick on July 4 — have been recruited to strengthen the firm's capabilities in insolvency investigations, litigation, distressed M&A and restructurings. Obank, who was practice group leader of Brown Rudnick's bankruptcy team in London, told Law360 that their arrivals have come at a time when the U.K. is heading for a...

