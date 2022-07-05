Cadbury Wins One TM For Purple Hue In Court Battle

By Alex Baldwin (July 5, 2022, 6:32 PM BST) -- Cadbury convinced a London court on Tuesday to resurrect one of its trademark applications for the particular shade of purple that adorns its chocolate wrappers, but the confectioner failed to persuade the court to do the same for another similar mark. Judge Richard Meade ruled at the High Court that the reasoning of the U.K.'s Intellectual Property Office for rejecting both the trademarks was "inconsistent." He concluded that the applications for the same shade of purple — Pantone 2685C — should be treated differently. The court ruled that one of the trademark applications was "undesirably and unnecessarily unclear" about whether the combination...

