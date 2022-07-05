Firms Told Not To Impose Unfair Creditor Arrangements

By Najiyya Budaly (July 5, 2022, 11:58 AM BST) -- The finance watchdog on Tuesday told regulated financial companies that are looking to restructure their debts that they should not set up unfair creditor and shareholder arrangements that will deprive consumers of any redress that they are owed. The Financial Conduct Authority set out guidance for firms on when they should use so-called compromises. The arrangements between a finance firm and its creditors or shareholders can be used to reorganize a company's structure, including restructuring debt. The guidelines will help to reduce the number of compromises that the FCA does not consider to be appropriate, particularly if the business owes redress...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS