Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Activists Get Costs Capped In £23M COVID Contract Bias Suit

By Richard Crump (July 5, 2022, 5:17 PM BST) -- A judge agreed on Tuesday to cap the costs of a lawsuit accusing the British government of illegal cronyism when it awarded a £22.6 million ($26.9 million) contract after activists accused it of running up expenses to try to squelch the challenge.

Judge Nigel Waksman ruled at the High Court that Good Law Project's judicial review of a personal protective equipment contract awarded during the first wave of COVID-19 pandemic is "public interest proceedings" and justified an order limiting the amount of costs the government can seek to recover, if it successfully defends the suit, at £300,000.

The judge also capped the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!