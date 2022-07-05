Activists Get Costs Capped In £23M COVID Contract Bias Suit

By Richard Crump (July 5, 2022, 5:17 PM BST) -- A judge agreed on Tuesday to cap the costs of a lawsuit accusing the British government of illegal cronyism when it awarded a £22.6 million ($26.9 million) contract after activists accused it of running up expenses to try to squelch the challenge. Judge Nigel Waksman ruled at the High Court that Good Law Project's judicial review of a personal protective equipment contract awarded during the first wave of COVID-19 pandemic is "public interest proceedings" and justified an order limiting the amount of costs the government can seek to recover, if it successfully defends the suit, at £300,000. The judge also capped the...

