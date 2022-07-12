Coal Biz Fights $1.7B Loan Suit Over Scuttled Aussie Project

By Silvia Martelli (July 12, 2022, 4:16 PM BST) -- Energy and transport conglomerate GVK has hit back at a lawsuit brought by six major Indian banks seeking to collect more than $1.7 billion in loans, arguing that its difficulty in getting a lease for an Australian coal project should not trigger repayments. GVK Coal Developers, part of the Indian conglomerate, has argued in a defense at the High Court that the banks cannot claim that the group's failure to secure a mining lease in Queensland, Australia, counts as a default under the loan contract. The lenders had known about problems with obtaining the lease for years, the defense filed on...

