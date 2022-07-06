JCB Wins On 1 Construction Vehicle Patent, 3 More Nixed

By Alex Baldwin (July 6, 2022, 7:25 PM BST) -- British manufacturing giant J.C. Bamford could not convince a London court to keep three of its telehandler forklift patents alive, but it successfully argued that a French rival infringed a fourth. The High Court ruled on Monday that Bamford's rival, Manitou BF, infringed all four of the patents levied by JCB, but the French company convinced the court that three of the four patents were invalid because they lacked an "inventive step" over existing inventions. The four patents cover technology for telehandler "booms" — a telescopic arm that can be fitted with different attachments such as a winch, bucket or pallet...

