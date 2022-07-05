Bird & Bird Unveils Cost-Of-Living Subsidy For London Staff

By Marialuisa Taddia (July 5, 2022, 6:13 PM BST) -- Bird & Bird LLP said Tuesday that it would give its London staff a cost of living allowance to help with rising costs as law firms grapple with deteriorating economic conditions and seek new ways to hold on to junior lawyers amid a salary war. Bird & Bird has announced that more than 300 employees in London on a salary of £50,000 ($60,000) and below will receive a cost of living allowance to help with spiraling prices. (Jeremy Moeller/Getty Image) The firm said that more than 300 employees on a salary of £50,000 ($60,000) and below will receive the payment. This...

