High Court Grants Judicial Review To Unions Over Pensions

By Martin Croucher (July 6, 2022, 3:05 PM BST) -- The High Court has granted permission for a legal challenge by the Fire Brigades Union to the government over the cost of fixing age discrimination breaches in public sector pensions for firefighters. The decision on Monday follows growing anger from firefighters at the government's proposals to fix a £17 billion ($20 billion) breach of age discrimination laws, which unions say will be borne in pension costs for public sector workers. "Firefighters and other public sector workers shouldn't be forced to pay for discrimination against their own workforces," said Mark Rowe, Fire Brigades Union national officer. "It's a disgusting attempt to heap...

