Pension Watchdog, Gov't Defend Transfer Regs

By Dawood Fakhir (July 6, 2022, 3:59 PM BST) -- The government and the pensions watchdog have underlined their support for new regulations that allow providers to block transfer of retirement savings when they suspect fraud, amid criticism that some firms are abusing the powers to block legitimate transfers. The Pensions Regulator and the Department for Work and Pensions said on Tuesday that the new rules were not intended to create barriers for pension schemes or administrators, or to hinder standard business practices. "Most pension transfers are legitimate and can proceed with minimum intervention," the government and the trade body said in a joint statement. "The government remains committed to individuals...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS