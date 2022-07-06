Amazon To Face Antitrust Probe Over Third-Party Practices

By Joel Poultney (July 6, 2022, 2:53 PM BST) -- The U.K.'s competition watchdog said Wednesday it would investigate whether Amazon is abusing its position by giving its own retailers priority above third-party vendors, becoming the latest in a string of antitrust probes looking to curtail Big Tech market dominance. The Competition and Markets Authority said it would focus on how Amazon Marketplace processes third-party seller data and whether the company uses the information to shape business decisions and distort competition. The authority will also look at the criteria the retailer sets when choosing products to prominently feature on its website, as well as how products qualify to be sold under...

