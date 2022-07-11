Debevoise Taps DLA Piper For Antitrust Pro in Frankfurt

By Ashish Sareen (July 11, 2022, 5:04 PM BST) -- Debevoise & Plimpton LLP has recruited an antitrust specialist to expand its practice in Frankfurt as regulators in Germany continue to set the tone for enforcement in Europe. Sergej Bräuer — who joined the U.S. firm as an international counsel from DLA Piper on July 1 — has been hired to widen the firm's services in Frankfurt to bring in clients in areas including European Union and German merger control, cartel investigations and damages actions. Bräuer told Law360 on Monday that he was looking forward to advising "the most innovative companies in the world" on their most complex legal challenges and...

