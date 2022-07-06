Financier Fights 'Illogical' Decision To Halt Vatican Suit

By Richard Crump (July 6, 2022, 4:57 PM BST) -- An Italian financier has sought to revive his English lawsuit against the Vatican's Secretariat of State over a controversial luxury London property deal that he brokered, arguing on Wednesday that the decision to halt his case was "illogical and inconsistent." Raffaele Mincione urged the Court of Appeal to lift a stay imposed by a lower court, which found the claim against the city-state's central administrative office would "serve no useful purpose" because Mincione's real opponent is the Holy See's public prosecutor. Mincione, a London-based fund manager, is on trial in the Vatican alongside 10 others, including senior Holy See officials, on...

