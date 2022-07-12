Visa Hit With New Antitrust Suit Over Interchange Fees

By Alex Baldwin (July 11, 2022, 7:13 PM BST) -- Visa has been targeted with an antitrust lawsuit from a TV shopping channel claiming that the credit card company's rules and fees violate U.K. and European competition law, the latest in a string of suits seeking damages over swipe fees. Ideal Shopping Direct Ltd. alleges in a newly public June 30 High Court claim that the fees and restrictions that merchants are required to accept to handle payment for the "must-take" Visa card format breaches competition law. The channel said that Visa's "unlawful" rules result in payments that are "higher than they otherwise would be." These fees are paid by merchants...

