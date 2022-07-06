Criminal Barristers Threaten Gov't With Legal Case Over Fees

By Joel Poultney (July 6, 2022, 7:17 PM BST) -- The professional body for criminal barristers in England and Wales threatened the government with legal action Wednesday over its refusal to apply newly introduced fee increases to existing criminal legal aid cases, calling Whitehall's stance "untenable" and "wrong in law." Mishcon de Reya LLP said it has written to the Ministry of Justice on behalf of the Criminal Bar Association, proposing a judicial review of the government's decision to increase fees by 15% for new criminal legal aid cases and not existing ones. The fee increase would not apply to the backlog of nearly 60,000 outstanding criminal cases, according to the association....

