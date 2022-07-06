Insurer Slams Credit Union's Embezzlement Coverage Claim

By Josh Liberatore (July 6, 2022, 6:24 PM EDT) -- Southwest Marine & General Insurance Co. hit back at Southern Pine Credit Union's suit alleging that the fidelity bond insurer improperly denied coverage for millions in embezzled funds, telling a Georgia federal court the credit union made misrepresentations in its policy applications about its financial health and internal fraud controls. Southwest Marine filed a counterclaim for declaratory judgment against Southern Pine on Tuesday, saying the credit union made misrepresentations, omissions, concealments or incorrect statements of material fact that were fraudulent and affected the insurer's decision to issue fidelity bonds under the terms it did. That includes Southern Pine preparing inaccurate financial...

