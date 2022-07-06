Mass. Justices Hint Early Voting Law May Survive GOP Suit

By Brian Dowling (July 6, 2022, 2:50 PM EDT) -- A recent Massachusetts law enshrining early voting may avoid a head-on collision with the Bay State constitution because it expands voting access to everyone, a justice of the state high court said Wednesday. The challenge to the weeks-old law lodged by Massachusetts Republican officials and party candidates for state and federal office claimed the Legislature's expansion of mail-in and in-person early voting violates state constitution limits on the practice. In oral arguments, Associate Justice Scott L. Kafker said the law's unqualified application to all voters might save it from harsher scrutiny. "Isn't this saved because everybody gets this, everybody can vote...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS