MoFo Hires Ex-OFAC Atty From Paul Weiss Ranks

By Emily Lever (July 6, 2022, 3:02 PM EDT) -- Morrison Foerster LLP has added a former federal sanctions enforcement attorney to its national security practice group, the firm announced Wednesday. Rachel Fiorill, most recently of Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP, is the latest of three hires to come to Morrison Foerster's Washington, D.C.-based national security and risk management group with experience at the Office of Foreign Assets Control, or OFAC, the federal sanctions authority. Fiorill's move was motivated by the broad and international character of Morrison Foerster's sanctions practice, she told Law360, noting that the group provides advice on the sanctions regimes of many jurisdictions besides the U.S....

