EPO Board Says AI Can't Be Inventor, But Offers Alternative

By Ryan Davis (July 6, 2022, 8:19 PM EDT) -- The board that oversees European Patent Office appeals on Wednesday explained its reasons for rejecting patent applications naming an artificial intelligence machine as the inventor, but suggested that it may be possible to name the computer's user or owner instead. The Legal Board of Appeal held in December that patents can only be granted when humans are listed as inventors, in the latest setback for Stephen Thaler, an engineer who is seeking patents for inventions he says were developed by an AI machine he created, called DABUS. The board said last year that its full written decisions in two cases would...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS