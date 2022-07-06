Premium Cigar Groups Get Win In Suit Over FDA Rulemaking

By Mike Curley (July 6, 2022, 3:45 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge has found that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration acted arbitrarily when it opted not to exempt hand-rolled premium cigars from regulations requiring warning labels, saying that the agency's decision said there was "no data" provided on their use despite having received two studies on the subject. In an order filed Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Amit P. Mehta said the agency did not "reasonably explain" its decision to disregard the data in those two studies, as it argued in response to the suit from three cigar associations, but instead said that there was "no data provided" despite...

