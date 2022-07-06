NJ High Court Down 3 Justices After Albin Retirement

By Nick Muscavage (July 6, 2022, 4:05 PM EDT) -- New Jersey Supreme Court Justice Barry T. Albin is turning 70 on Thursday, hitting the mandatory retirement age for judges in the state and reducing the number of justices on the high court to four. The Garden State's courts have been grappling with an unprecedented level of judicial vacancies, and its high court, which usually sits with seven justices, has not been immune. In February, Justice Faustino J. Fernandez-Vina also hit the mandatory retirement age. He has since joined Parker McCay PA as of counsel. Fernandez-Vina's departure was the second retirement from the state's Supreme Court in a matter of weeks....

