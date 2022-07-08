McKool Smith Adds Shore Chan Name Partner To Dallas Office

By Madison Arnold (July 8, 2022, 1:47 PM EDT) -- McKool Smith has added a name principal and patent litigator from Shore Chan LLP to its Dallas office. The firm announced the addition of Alfonso Chan, who represents universities, research institutes and technology companies in complex intellectual property disputes. He specializes in matters involving semiconductor and electronic technology as well as biomaterials and medical devices, the firm said. "It's the academics, the inventors, the professors [that make work rewarding]," Chan said in an interview with Law360 Friday. "They're really there at the forefront of technology. They're there developing our nation's most advanced scientific and engineering discoveries, and they're out there teaching,...

