Ex-Ascom Atty Joins Chemical Company Clariant As GC

By Clarice Silber (July 6, 2022, 3:57 PM EDT) -- Chemical company Clariant AG announced on Wednesday that it has hired Swiss aerospace engineering company RUAG International's top attorney Judith Bischof to become its general counsel. Clariant said that Bischof will begin her role in September and succeed the company's outgoing long-serving top attorney Alfred Munch. The company said that Bischof will also serve as a member of its executive leadership team. Clariant CEO Conrad Keijzer said in a statement that the company is confident that Bischof is "the perfect replacement" amid Munch's retirement. "With her excellent qualifications and her extensive experience in international law she will be a valuable asset...

