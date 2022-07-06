Pittsburgh Judge Hit With Over 60 Misconduct Complaints

By Hailey Konnath (July 6, 2022, 11:13 PM EDT) -- A civil rights watchdog group has slapped a Pennsylvania Court of Common Pleas judge with 62 misconduct claims stemming from allegations of "abusive" and "racist" behavior and accusations that his decisions played a role in the death of a 26-year-old Black man in county jail. The Abolitionist Law Center filed the judicial misconduct complaints with the Judicial Conduct Board of Pennsylvania against Judge Anthony Mariani in conjunction with its new report on Gerald Thomas, who collapsed and died at Allegheny County Jail earlier this year. Thomas was pulled over by a Pittsburgh police officer on allegations of rolling through a stop...

