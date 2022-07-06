Calif. Businesses Ask 9th Circ. To Revive Virus Coverage Suit

By Bonnie Eslinger (July 6, 2022, 5:05 PM EDT) -- Three companies in Los Angeles – an electronics business, a shoe repair service and an eyewear boutique – told the Ninth Circuit on Tuesday that a federal judge wrongly tossed their COVID-19 coverage claims against Wesco Insurance Co., saying the virus had a "presence" that caused damage to their stores. Discount Electronics Inc., Johns Shoe Repair and Optical Connection Entity Inc. told the appellate court that they bought insurance policies from Wesco that promised to protect them from "all risks of physical loss or damage" to their properties. When COVID-19 struck, they were "forced to close their businesses, incurring substantial and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS