Ex-Kline & Specter Atty Launches Pa. Catastrophic Injury Firm

By James Boyle (July 8, 2022, 3:19 PM EDT) -- An attorney who spent more than 17 years with Kline & Specter PC representing clients with catastrophic injuries on Friday launched a new plaintiffs firm with offices in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. Kila Baldwin has partnered with Jason Matzus and Joe Froetschel to open Baldwin Matzus, which is using Matzus' former solo practice as its Pittsburgh office and finalizing a lease for its Philadelphia location. Baldwin told Law360 Pulse that she left Kline Specter to branch out from her powerhouse mentors, Thomas Kline and Shanin Specter. "I have worked with Tom and Shanin for nearly 18 years," Baldwin said. "They are terrific...

