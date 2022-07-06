6th Circ. Strikes Down Ohio Injunction Blocking ICE Guidance

By Rae Ann Varona (July 6, 2022, 4:41 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit has undone an Ohio judge's nationwide order preventing immigration officers from prioritizing the removal of noncitizens who pose a security threat pursuant to Biden administration policy, saying the guidance didn't directly injure the three states challenging it. An Ohio federal judge had issued the preliminary injunction in March after Ohio, Arizona and Montana challenged the guidance on the grounds that it went against immigration law. The states said that the law requires the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to take certain criminal noncitizens into custody when released from federal prison and remove them from the U.S. within 90...

