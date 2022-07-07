Ballard Spahr Adds Ex-SEC Attorney In DC

By Jack Rodgers (July 7, 2022, 11:40 AM EDT) -- A former U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission attorney adviser who worked for Ballard Spahr LLP shortly after graduating from law school has rejoined his former firm in Washington, D.C., the firm recently announced. Ernesto Lanza arrives at Ballard Spahr after first joining the firm in 1991 as a public finance associate, according to his LinkedIn profile. He rejoins the firm as an of counsel, focusing on similar banking-related issues in the public finance group and the municipal securities regulation and enforcement practice, the firm said. In an interview with Law360 on Thursday, Lanza said in his previous role with the firm,...

