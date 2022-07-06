Damages-Based Deals Are Not For Defendants, Court Says

By Silvia Martelli (July 6, 2022, 5:21 PM BST) -- A London appellate court ruled on Wednesday that defendants cannot use a damages-based agreement to contract with their solicitors, dismissing an appeal brought by a law firm seeking to grab shares from a bankrupt property tycoon. Damages-based agreements are only for claimants, the Court of Appeal said. Such contracts do not allow for defendants to agree that if they succeed in defending the claim brought against them — in whole or in part — they will pay their solicitors a percentage of the money they would have had to pay their opponents if they had lost. The court therefore ruled that...

