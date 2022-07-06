Crypto Platform Voyager Hits Ch. 11 Amid 'Cryptopocalypse'

By Elise Hansen (July 6, 2022, 11:45 AM EDT) -- Cryptocurrency brokerage Voyager Digital filed for Chapter 11 protection in New York, saying it's grappling with a "short-term 'run on the bank'" and the effects of a more than $650 million defaulted loan to hedge fund Three Arrows Capital. Voyager Digital Holdings Inc. said late Tuesday that its estimated assets and liabilities top $1 billion, but that the company and its two subsidiaries have a proposed plan that won't require a sale. CEO Stephen Ehrlich said that digital-asset markets have been hard-hit by a "cryptopocalypse" fueled by widespread selloffs and the demise of several high-profile projects. Voyager was especially hard-hit when...

