BakerHostetler Adds Ex-Winston & Strawn FDA Partner

By Jack Rodgers (July 7, 2022, 3:58 PM EDT) -- An attorney with decades of in-house experience at medical and pharmaceutical companies who worked most recently with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for clients at Winston & Strawn LLC has joined BakerHostetler's Washington business practice group, the firm announced Wednesday. Winston S. Kirton joins the firm as a partner, after most recently working for a little over two years at Winston & Strawn LLP, according to his LinkedIn profile. There, he worked in the firm's FDA practice and handled regulatory due diligence for private equity and mergers and acquisitions transactions in FDA-regulated industries, the firm said. The firm said Kirton's experience in...

