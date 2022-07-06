GE Loses Bid To Enforce Unsigned Workplace Race Bias Deal

By Eric Heisig (July 6, 2022, 7:10 PM EDT) -- General Electric Co. failed in its attempt to enforce an agreement it reached with a former Ohio human resources manager to settle a race discrimination lawsuit that the employee ultimately did not sign, as the Sixth Circuit said the agreement gave the former employee time to think on it. A three-judge panel said Tuesday that Monica F. Jackson — who sued the Boston megacompany — affirmed following an eight-hour mediation that she agreed to the terms laid out in a draft agreement. That draft agreement included a provision that said Jackson had 21 days to determine whether she wanted to accept...

