Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

GE Loses Bid To Enforce Unsigned Workplace Race Bias Deal

By Eric Heisig (July 6, 2022, 7:10 PM EDT) -- General Electric Co. failed in its attempt to enforce an agreement it reached with a former Ohio human resources manager to settle a race discrimination lawsuit that the employee ultimately did not sign, as the Sixth Circuit said the agreement gave the former employee time to think on it.

A three-judge panel said Tuesday that Monica F. Jackson — who sued the Boston megacompany — affirmed following an eight-hour mediation that she agreed to the terms laid out in a draft agreement. That draft agreement included a provision that said Jackson had 21 days to determine whether she wanted to accept...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!