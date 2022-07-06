Sens. Call Biden's Pot Position 'Extraordinarily Disappointing'

By Lauren Berg (July 6, 2022, 10:57 PM EDT) -- A group of Democratic U.S. senators on Wednesday renewed their request to the Biden administration to decriminalize cannabis and to wipe out the federal convictions of people charged with nonviolent marijuana-related crimes, blasting the administration's response to their previous request as "extraordinarily disappointing." In a four-page letter to President Joe Biden, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, the six senators said they asked the U.S. Department of Justice back in October 2021 to begin the process of removing marijuana as a Schedule I drug, to decriminalize it at the federal level....

