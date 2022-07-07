Microsoft Cannot Appeal In £270M Software Antitrust Lawsuit

By Silvia Martelli (July 7, 2022, 6:49 PM BST) -- A British appellate court has denied Microsoft permission to appeal a ruling that its U.K. arm must participate in an upcoming antitrust trial over the reselling of software licenses, finding that the appellate challenge has no "real prospect of success." Microsoft cannot challenge the April decision by a High Court judge that the subsidiary could be held liable for infringement by its parent company because the questions at the heart of the case would be "best decided" at trial, Court of Appeal Judge Stephen Males wrote Wednesday. "The judge was right, or at any rate entitled, to decide that this was not...

