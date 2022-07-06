Software Co. Escapes Suit Over Ga. Bar Exam Flub

By Kelcey Caulder (July 6, 2022, 6:09 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge on Wednesday ended a suit accusing software company ILG Technologies LLC of negligently misinforming a bar exam-taker that he had failed the exam, finding that the test-taker failed to establish a claim for negligent misrepresentation. U.S. District Court Judge Hugh Lawson dismissed claims for negligent misrepresentation and attorney fees against ILG, determining that plaintiff Brendan Mullen didn't present evidence that the company supplied any false information or that he was either a direct or indirect recipient of false information supplied by the company. The judge said Mullen also failed to show that the contract between ILG and...

