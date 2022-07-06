DC Circ. Says FDIC Can Review Bankers' 'Golden Parachutes'

By Sarah Jarvis (July 6, 2022, 9:13 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit has reversed a federal district court's ruling that the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. exceeded its authority when it found that two bank executives who filed suit against their former employer sought prohibited payments, finding the agency is authorized to make such determinations. In Tuesday's opinion, filed by U.S. Circuit Judge Patricia A. Millett, the three-judge appellate panel rejected the district court's finding that the FDIC lacked authority to issue a final decision on so-called golden parachute payments, or large sums of money promised ahead of time to executives if they are fired or the company is acquired....

