Fender Hit With Class Action Over Resale Pricing

By Alex Baldwin (July 7, 2022, 4:54 PM BST) -- Guitar maker Fender is facing a proposed class action seeking damages for consumers after the U.K.'s antitrust agency found that the company worked with resellers to set a minimum price for guitars online. Fender makes guitars used by top musicians, including The Rolling Stones' Keith Richards, seen here playing a Telecaster. (Michael Macor/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images) Consumer rights lawyer Elisabetta Sciallis lodged a claim with the Competition Appeals Tribunal to reimburse customers who had bought Fender instruments between 2013 and 2019. The suit claims the harm is severe enough to be brought on an opt-out basis for U.K....

