Fla. Appeals Court Reverses $6M In Damages In Engle Case

By Dave Simpson (July 7, 2022, 9:26 PM EDT) -- A Florida appellate court threw out $6 million in punitive damages against R.J. Reynolds in an Engle-progeny wrongful death case Wednesday, ruling that the trial court rejected an accurate proposed jury instruction suggested by the tobacco giant in favor of erroneous instructions. A panel of the Florida First District Court of Appeal found that Circuit Court Judge Karen Gievers got it wrong when she told the jury it could consider the Engle findings when deciding whether to award punitive damages to Margaret Harris, on behalf of her deceased husband, Richard. "By affirmatively instructing the jury it could consider the Engle findings...

