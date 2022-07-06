Deutsche Challenges Bid To Hear Swap Suit In Rome

By Ronan Barnard (July 6, 2022, 7:09 PM BST) -- An Italian municipality launched a bid Wednesday to have part of Deutsche Bank AG London's lawsuit against it heard in Rome where it is trying to cancel a €1 million ($1.06 million) settlement over a €160 million bond and swaps deal. Deutsche Bank challenged Provincia Di Bresci's claim that only the Civil Court of Rome can hear its lawsuit to stop the province from nullifying a 2017 lawsuit settlement and order Deutsche Bank to pay the province for allegedly breaching a 2006 bond and refinancing mandate. Brescia, which is not disputing that the arm of the lawsuit over the swap deal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS