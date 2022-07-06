Justices Urged To Take Up Double Patenting Law Challenge

By Adam Lidgett (July 6, 2022, 8:38 PM EDT) -- A table saw maker wants the U.S. Supreme Court to take up a challenge to the Federal Circuit's refusal to revive its bid to get a new patent on a band saw, saying the circuit court has wrongly imposed an additional requirement for patentability. SawStop Holding wants the justices to look at the Federal Circuit's April decision that affirmed the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's refusal to grant a patent application filed by Stephen Gass, who co-founded SawStop Holding. The patent application was turned down on obviousness-type double patenting — a judicially created doctrine for when a patent owner gets or tries to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS