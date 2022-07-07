Husch Blackwell Bolsters California Employment Law Practice

By James Mills (July 7, 2022, 4:45 PM EDT) -- Husch Blackwell LLP is boosting its California presence by bringing in four labor and employment attorneys to its year-old Oakland and Los Angeles offices. Tyler Paetkau, who spent the past five years at Procopio Cory Hargreaves & Savitch LLP, joins as a partner in the labor and employment practice group, Husch Blackwell announced on Wednesday. He will be affiliated with the firm's Oakland office, but working primarily with the Husch Blackwell virtual office, known as "the link." Additionally, Olga Savage joins as a senior counsel in the Oakland office. Savage and Paetkau have worked as a team for 13 years. Also...

